What were the winning numbers in Saturday’s Virginia Lottery drawing?

The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those five $1 million winning tickets?

Two lucky Virginians are bringing in February with a whopping $50,000 win in the Virginia Lottery.

Officials say the two tickets were purchased at a 7-Eleven in Dale City and a Food Lion in Powhatan, and the winning numbers to Saturday’s drawing were: 2-8-15-19-58 and 10 as the Powerball number.

Since there wasn’t a ticket in Virginia or in the U.S. that matched all six numbers, Monday’s jackpot drawing will climb to $747 million, the ninth largest in history.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, whereas the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

You can watch the drawing tonight at 10:59 p.m.