Virginia DMV unveils new driver’s license, ID card design

RICHMOND, Va. – The DMV has released new designs of Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards.

According to the DMV, the new design features the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower, while the current credential offers a view of the outside of the Virginia State Capitol.

“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey in a statement. “Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time.”

Some features on the credentials will stay the same, like the banner colors and orientation of the card itself, officials said.

Those applying for a new license or ID card, REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design, the DMV said.

If you still have your old cards, though, don’t fret – DMV officials said cards with the previous design will remain valid until the expiration date.

For more information, you can visit the DMV’s website.