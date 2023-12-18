Missing 3-year-old NYC girl believed to be in extreme danger could be in Virginia

New York City police are searching for Kadence France, who is 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing out of New York City and is believed to be in extreme danger could be in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

New York City police are searching for Kadence France, who is 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen Saturday, Dec. 16 at her father’s house in Staten Island, New York wearing a pink jacket, a black winter cap with pom poms, black leggings and black UGG boots.

She is believed to be traveling with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, authorities said. Authorities said they do not know what Rhodes is currently wearing. The two may be in a blue Honda Accord with unknown license plates.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police has issued a missing endangered child alert on her behalf.

For further information contact the New York City Police Department at 718-981-2714 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts