Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
61º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Virginia

Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of lives lost in Virginia Tech mass shooting

It’s been 18 years since the tragedy

Tags: Virginia Tech
No description found

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in commemoration of the 32 people who tragically lost their lives in the Virginia Tech mass shooting on April 16, 2007.

He has ordered that U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in their memory.

Recommended Videos

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the incident that affected the community and the nation.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS