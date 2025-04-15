Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of lives lost in Virginia Tech mass shooting

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in commemoration of the 32 people who tragically lost their lives in the Virginia Tech mass shooting on April 16, 2007.

He has ordered that U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in their memory.

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the incident that affected the community and the nation.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday and remain at half-staff until sunset.