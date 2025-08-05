Virginia Lottery generates $901 million for K-12 public education

The Virginia Lottery has generated millions of dollars to support K-12 public education in the Commonwealth, marking the second-highest profit total in its 37-year history.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the news on Monday, stating that the Lottery brought in more than $901 million in profits for the 2025 fiscal year. Under Virginia law, all lottery profits go directly to support K-12 public schools across the state.

This $901 million came from a record-setting $5.7 billion in total sales during the fiscal year that ended June 30. Every ticket played contributes to profits, whether or not it wins a prize. People purchased tickets at more than 5,300 locations throughout the Commonwealth. Of the $5.7 billion in sales, $4.5 billion was returned to players as prizes.

The biggest win was a Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $348 million, the largest jackpot ever won in Virginia. The lucky ticket was sold at a convenience store, E & C Mid-Atlantic in Burgess, which received a $50,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

“This $901 million generated from Virginia Lottery profits is a clear sign of our strong commitment to investing in every student’s future,” said Youngkin. “Every dollar raised through the Lottery directly supports the teachers, schools, and programs helping to shape the next generation of Virginians. This important funding accounts for nearly 10 percent of our K-12 education budget, making sure classrooms throughout Virginia have the resources they need to foster learning, innovation, and opportunity.”

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.