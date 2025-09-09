$50 million Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund is now accepting applications

The Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund is now accepting applications from homeowners and businesses in Southwest Virginia affected by recent natural disasters.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the $50 million initiative Monday, aimed at providing financial relief and helping communities recover from destructive weather events. Currently, several areas in Southwest Virginia are eligible for assistance, with funding set to expand statewide for future disasters. Eligible localities include:

Bristol

Bland County

Buchanan County

Dickenson County

Floyd County

Galax

Giles County

Lee County

Montgomery County

Norton

Pulaski County

Radford

Russell County

Scott County

Smyth County

Tazewell County

Washington County

Wise County

Wythe County

Homeowners and business owners whose properties were destroyed or suffered major damage during Tropical Storm Helene or the February storms are encouraged to apply. This comes as we near the first anniversary of Helene. The fund also supports mitigation projects that strengthen homes, properties, bridges, and community infrastructure to better withstand future disasters.

Funding is distributed through local governments and Planning District Commissions to ensure assistance reaches residents quickly and fairly.

To apply for the Virginia Disaster Assistance Fund, contact your local government or regional Planning District Commission. Applications are now open for home and property loss or major damage, as well as bridge reconstruction and slope mitigation projects.

For more information on eligibility, guidelines, and application procedures, click here.