Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency for hunger relief in Virginia amid government shutdown

Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to provide emergency hunger relief for Virginia in response to the government shutdown.
The shutdown is expected to cause Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to run out starting Nov. 1.
The state of emergency allows the governor to expend emergency funds to protect the health, welfare and safety of Virginians.
Youngkin released the following statement:
The Democrat Shutdown will cause SNAP benefits to run out for over 850,000 Virginians in need starting November 1, 2025. I refuse to let hungry Virginians be used as ‘leverage’ by Congressional Democrats. I am declaring a State of Emergency due to the Democrat Shutdown to protect hungry Virginians in need.
This is an extraordinary action and is only necessary because of the shamelessness of Congressional Democrats – including every Democrat in our entire delegation- who refuse to pass a clean continuing resolution to open the Federal government. I once again call on Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine to end this nonsense and vote to pass a clean CR.
The Commonwealth will provide food benefits until Congressional Democrats put the interests of Virginians in need ahead of their politics.
I thank President Trump and his Administration for their help as they continue to provide support to Virginians in need.Gov. Glenn Youngkin