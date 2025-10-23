Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency for hunger relief in Virginia amid government shutdown

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with reporters after an event where he and Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team and Washington Capitals HNL hockey team, announce plans for a new sports stadium for the teams, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Alexandria, Va. Negotiations to lure the Capitals and Wizards to northern Virginia have ended and the proposal to create a development district with a new arena for the teams "will not move forward, the city of Alexandria said in a statement Wednesday, Mach 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to provide emergency hunger relief for Virginia in response to the government shutdown.

The shutdown is expected to cause Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to run out starting Nov. 1.

The state of emergency allows the governor to expend emergency funds to protect the health, welfare and safety of Virginians.

Youngkin released the following statement: