Safe driving holiday jingle competition now open for Virginia middle and high school students

(Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety)

As the holiday season approaches, Virginia is ready to “jingle all the way” with a safe driving holiday jingle competition for middle and high school students.

As the holiday season approaches, Virginia is ready to “jingle all the way” with a safe driving holiday jingle competition for middle and high school students.

The statewide contest, called “2025 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Drive Safely,” gives participants a chance to win up to $500.

Recommended Videos

To enter, students will need to create original jingles encouraging seat belt use and responsible driving during the high-risk holiday period from December through New Year’s.

Everything you need to know:

The contest is open to youth ages 11 to 19, who can enter individually or as part of a school or youth group

Each entry must be a video featuring a short, original jingle no longer than 30 seconds

All entries are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12.

Staff with Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) will select the top six entries in both middle and high school divisions.

Finalists will be posted online for public voting from Dec. 16 through 18. Winners will be announced Dec. 18 and featured on YOVASO’s social media through Dec. 26 to remind students to stay safe behind the wheel. Additional entries will be shared through New Year’s Day.

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

High school division:

First place: $500

Second place: $200

Third place: $100

Middle school division:

First place: $200

Second place: $100

Third place: $50

All prizes are funded by State Farm and sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, Virginia State Police, State Farm, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

For official jingle guidelines, winner selection details, and prize info, visit the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety website.