Sentencing begins for man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 3 UVA football players in 2022

The sentencing for the former University of Virginia student who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three football players on the campus in 2022 will begin Monday morning.

In 2024, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play on Nov. 13, 2022, when Jones, then enrolled at UVA, shot and killed them, according to previous reports. Two other students, former UVA running back Michael Hollins and classmate Marlee Morgan, were injured and hospitalized in the attack.

The sentencing is scheduled to last five days, from Nov. 17 through Nov. 21.