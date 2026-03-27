Gov. Spanberger issues proclamation honoring Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day

VIRGINIA – Governor Abigail Spanberger issued a proclamation recognizing March 26, 2026, as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day, in honor of the more than 16,000 men and women of the Tuskegee Airmen whose legacy continues today.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American fighter pilots and support crews to serve in the U.S. Army Air Forces and fought during World War II.

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Nationwide, Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day is observed annually on the fourth Thursday in March to honor these pioneering African American military pilots for their bravery and unwavering dedication to paving the way for the desegregation of the U.S. military.

Today, we honor the service, sacrifice, and valor of the Tuskegee Airmen — the first African American military aviators in the United States. During World War II, the men and women of the Tuskegee Airmen flew and supported more than 15,000 missions over North Africa and Europe, accomplishing extraordinary achievements as America turned the tide of the war. Through their determination, Tuskegee Airmen paved a path for the desegregation of the U.S. military and helped guarantee that all Americans who answer the call receive the same dignity and respect. From pilots, navigators, maintenance crews, and beyond, hundreds of these servicemembers and their families had roots in Virginia. I join our entire Commonwealth in celebrating the achievements of these incredible leaders. We honor their service to our nation not just today, but every day. Governor Abigail Spanberger

Click here to read the full text of the proclamation.