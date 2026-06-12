Measles outbreak grows in Buckingham County: What families need to know

An ongoing measles outbreak in Buckingham County is continuing to grow, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Since the June 4 update to the measles dashboard, there have been 15 additional cases, all linked to the outbreak in Buckingham County. That brings the total number of outbreak-associated cases to 83, health officials said. So far this year, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 106 measles cases statewide.

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“VDH advises anyone who is not vaccinated against measles, is unsure of their immunity status, or is experiencing symptoms consistent with measles to skip large gatherings, crowded settings, and community events in the outbreak area until the outbreak subsides,” the department said.

If you live in or plan to visit Buckingham County, health officials urge you to talk with your healthcare provider about vaccination recommendations. This may include considering an early MMR dose for infants older than six months, as measles continues to circulate in the area.

Measles symptoms typically appear about seven to 14 days after exposure and can include:

Fever

Dry cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

“While we continue to see measles cases increase across Virginia, VDH is actively responding to help contain spread, connect individuals to care, and protect communities most at risk,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Cameron Webb.

“Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, but it’s also one of the most preventable. The MMR vaccine provides the best protection against measles. With summer travel and gatherings ahead, now is the time to make sure that you and your family are up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions, your healthcare provider or local health department is a great place to start.”