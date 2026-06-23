Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 23, 2026

VIRGINIA – While the average price of regular gas is still below $4, prices have gone up from Monday. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Tuesday, June 23, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.75, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.65 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.91 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.61 Mid: $4.18 Premium: $4.59 Diesel: $4.88

Roanoke: Regular: $3.68 Mid: $4.18 Premium: $4.59 Diesel: $4.97

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.695 Mid: $4.195 Premium: $4.596 Diesel: $4.82



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.