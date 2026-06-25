Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 25, 2026

VIRGINIA – Wondering what gas prices are like at the pump? 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Thursday, June 25, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.755, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.656 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.87 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.61 Mid: $4.147 Premium: $4.579 Diesel: $4.85

Roanoke: Regular: $3.66 Mid: $4.16 Premium: $4.587 Diesel: $4.93

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.70 Mid: $4.15 Premium: $4.57 Diesel: $4.798



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.