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Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 25, 2026

10 News Digital Team

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

VIRGINIA – Wondering what gas prices are like at the pump? 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Thursday, June 25, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.755, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.656 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.87 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

  • Lynchburg:
    • Regular: $3.61
    • Mid: $4.147
    • Premium: $4.579
    • Diesel: $4.85
  • Roanoke:
    • Regular: $3.66
    • Mid: $4.16
    • Premium: $4.587
    • Diesel: $4.93
  • Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area)
    • Regular: $3.70
    • Mid: $4.15
    • Premium: $4.57
    • Diesel: $4.798

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.