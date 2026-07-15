Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 15, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices have remained steady in comparison to Tuesday’s average. 10 News is working for you to break down what prices are like at the pump.

As of Wednesday, July 15, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.748, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.63 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.89 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Roanoke: Regular: $3.587 Mid: $4.01 Premium: $4.44 Diesel: $4.92

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.59 Mid: $4.04 Premium: $4.46 Diesel: $4.78

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.60 Mid: $4.08 Premium: $4.46 Diesel: $4.82



Currently, some of the cheapest gas stations in Southwest and Central Virginia for those looking to save include:

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.