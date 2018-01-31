Reaction from lawmakers in the wake of deadly Amtrak crash

CROZET, Va. - The Amtrak train that crashed earlier Wednesday was heading toward the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia for a GOP retreat, which was set to start Wednesday.

Neither Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump were onboard, but both are set to attend the retreat.

Legislators, their family members, and legislative aides were among those on board when the train struck a garbage truck, causing one fatality and one serious injury.

Most of the train's passengers were quick to post about the crash on social media.

Representative Jeff Denham of California tweeted out this picture of the front of the train.

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry out of Nebraska tweeted this.

Here was my view from train. The garbage truck torn in two. Just an awful heavy feeling when thinking of the driver. pic.twitter.com/Y2k4YO0AV8 — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) January 31, 2018

Representative Rick Crawford out of Arkansas gave a special thanks to first responders on the scene..

Special thanks to the Crozet, VA first responders for their professionalism. pic.twitter.com/yK9qUUfE9y — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) January 31, 2018

Congressman Mike Bishop of Michigan tweeted that he was onboard, but was not injured.

I was aboard the train to the GOP retreat today and am okay. Please keep those in the truck and all those who were injured this morning in your prayers. — Mike Bishop (@RepMikeBishop) January 31, 2018

Representative Tim Walberg of Michigan tweeted that he and his wife were on the train, and are both safe.

Sue and I are both on the train traveling to the GOP retreat. We are ok. Praying for those injured in the accident. — Rep Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) January 31, 2018

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was onboard the train as well.

Today’s incident was a terrible tragedy. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pray for the victims and their families. May they all be in our thoughts right now. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 31, 2018

President Trump has yet to tweet anything regarding the crash.

