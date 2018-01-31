Virginia

Reaction from lawmakers in the wake of deadly Amtrak crash

President Trump has yet to tweet anything regarding the crash.

By Brittny McGraw - Anchor
CROZET, Va. - The Amtrak train that crashed earlier Wednesday was heading toward the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia for a GOP retreat, which was set to start Wednesday.

Neither Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump were onboard, but both are set to attend the retreat.

Legislators, their family members, and legislative aides were among those on board when the train struck a garbage truck, causing one fatality and one serious injury.

Most of the train's passengers were quick to post about the crash on social media.

Representative Jeff Denham of California tweeted out this picture of the front of the train.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry out of Nebraska tweeted this. 

Representative Rick Crawford out of Arkansas gave a special thanks to first responders on the scene.. 

Congressman Mike Bishop of Michigan tweeted that he was onboard, but was not injured. 

Representative Tim Walberg of Michigan tweeted that he and his wife were on the train, and are both safe. 

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was onboard the train as well. 

