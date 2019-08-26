Missing 12-year-old Virginia boy with autism found safe

PAGE COUNTY, Va. - The Page County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Collin Branch has been found and he is safe.

Crews are now working to get him out of the trail.

ORIGINAL STORY

Aircraft, ground crews and K-9s are now taking part in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

The Page County Sheriff's Office is searching for Collin Branch in the area of Kennedy's Peak.

Collin was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour polo, gray shorts and black and white shoes with red accents.

Authorities ask that people check waterways, pools, outbuildings, animal pens, farm equipment and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.