Authorities searching for missing Richmond firefighter who formerly worked in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities are searching for a Richmond firefighter with ties to the Roanoke area, according to NBC 12.

The NBC affiliate reports that Daniel Lewis, 30, was reported missing out of Newport News on Monday. He reportedly lives in Newport News and commutes to Richmond for work.

Before working in the Richmond area, Lewis served Roanoke for several years.

Below is a statement from Roanoke Fire-EMS:

"Firefighter Daniel Lewis came to the Roanoke Fire-EMS department in 2013 and during his 3-year tenure with our department he was a wonderful firefighter and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Daniel’s family and friends during this time and we are praying for his safe return home. He was with our department until 2016."

Officers say they didn't find Lewis after going to his Newport News home in the 400 block of Nelson Drive for a welfare check Monday.

Authorities say the welfare check was called in by a Battalion Chief with the Richmond Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport News Police Department at 757-353-8694.

