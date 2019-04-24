75-year-old Bedford man killed while riding farm tractor

BEDFORD, Va. - A 75-year-old Bedford man was killed when a tractor-trailer hit his farm tractor on Tuesday.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. on Route 221 in Bedford County, close to Route 671.

Ralph Edward Reynolds, Jr. was trying to make a left turn on his farm tractor when he was hit by a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer driver was passing in a no passing zone, according to state police.

Reynolds was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Charges are pending.



