All 4 suspects in Bedford County murder case now in custody

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Bedford County authorities have arrested the fourth suspect in a murder case.

Trevante Pannell was arrested in Bedford County on Friday afternoon.

All four suspects are being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.



UPDATE

There's been another arrest in a Bedford County murder case.

Robert Du’rille Goodman, an 18-year-old Altavista resident, was arrested Friday morning in Campbell County. He is charged with the second-degree murder of Aaron Brumfield.

Brumfield was killed on September 7.

Deputies are searching for Tevante Deshawn Pannell, a 23-year-old from Evington.

Trevor J. McIntosh, 23, of Lynchburg, was arrested in Bedford County on Thursday morning. He is charged with the second-degree murder of Aaron Brumfield.

Twenty-one-year-old Nadia McDaniel is also charged in this case. She's accused of breaking and entering while armed with a gun with the intent to commit robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has arrested one woman, identified one man, and is searching for two other suspects in connection to a murder earlier this month.

Deputies say the four suspects are connected to the murder of Aaron Brumfield that happened in Bedford County on September 7.

Investigators from the sheriff's office arrested 21-year-old Nadia McDaniel on Tuesday night and charged her with breaking and entering while armed with a gun with the intent to commit robbery.

Authorities say McDaniel is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond, and that additional charges against her are possible as the investigation continues.

Sheriff's office investigators also say they have a warrant for 23-year-old Trevor McIntosh, charging him with second-degree murder of Aaron Brumfield.

The sheriff's office says they are still seeking any information on the location of McIntosh who remains at large.

Investigators are also asking for the public's help in identifying the two other suspects.

One suspect was seen in photos wearing a white shirt and dark pants. The second suspect is seen in photos wearing a dark color sweatshirt with writing on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 540-586-7827.

