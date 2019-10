BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for an 87-year-old Bedford woman with dementia.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, her son told deputies that his mother, Rose Sorenson, was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say she is in the early stages of dementia.

She is believed to be wearing black and gray sweatpants and the same colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

