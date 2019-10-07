D-Day Memorial gets WWII-era poster featuring Roanoke woman

BEDFORD, Va.- - The National D-Day Memorial had a very special guest on site Monday.

Frances Campbell Lowe is called a real-life Rosie the Riveter. At age 18, she worked at the New River Ordinance plant in Dublin during World War II. The 95-year-old and her daughters visited the memorial to donate a war-era poster, on which she is featured.



One of nine siblings, Lowe says she needed the job to help support her family.

"I applied for a sewing job but I didn't get to sew for but two weeks because I had two years of shorthand typing and bookkeeping. So I had to go in the office and work. But I'd much rather sewed," Lowe said.



Frances also brought along with her a newspaper and a pay stub from her time at the plant.

