Deputies: 22-year-old shot, killed inside Bedford County house

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Deputies said a 22-year-old was shot and killed in Bedford County last night.

They said Aaron Robert Brumfield died just after midnight after being shot inside his house.

Deputies said a witness told them three people came into the house, shot at Brumfield and then ran out a side door.

A Bedford County Sheriff's Office spokesman said a deputy got to 1034 River Oak Dr. at 11:50 p.m. Friday and found Brumfield lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies said the victim’s roommate called police to the house.

Multiple officers started CPR until emergency crews arrived and tried to save the victim, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact the department.

“Anyone with information on this crime can call Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to wwwcvcrimestoppers.org. Enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.”

