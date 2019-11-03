Driver freed from car after falling over embankment

Bedford Fire Department

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A person was stuck inside a car after it fell over an embankment at the 5500 block of Big Island Highway in Bedford County on Sunday morning.

According to the Bedford County Fire Department, the car came down an embankment in a thick area of vegetation. It couldn't be seen by passing motorists. The driver was able to call for help.

The driver was extricated from the car using a rescue stretcher. The driver was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital.

Virginia State Police are investigating the accident.

Fourth run of the morning sent BFD units to the 5500 block of Big Island Highway for a vehicle over the embankment with... Posted by Bedford Fire Department on Sunday, November 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.