Head out to the Bedford County Fair this weekend for family fun

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - There's lots of family fun to be had at the Bedford County Fair this weekend at the Glenwood Center.

A lot of the events are free this year, including circus performances, live music, the Old McDonald's Farm with live animals and much more.

It's also free to enter and park.

If you missed out Friday or Saturday, the fun continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.. There will be a community worship service, an antique car show and much more.

