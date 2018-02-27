Innovovairre expanding in Bedford County, adding 12 new jobs

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A company in Bedford County is investing nearly $5 million as it expands its operations.

As part of its expansion, Innovairre Communications will create 12 new jobs, announced Gov. Ralph Northam Tuesday.

Seventy-two existing employees will be retrained to operate the new state-of-the-art digital printing equipment that will be purchased as part of the $4.85 million investment.

Innovairre describes itself as a worldwide leader in fundraising and supporting nonprofits and agencies, serving more than 500 charities and helping clients raise more than $5 billion annually.

