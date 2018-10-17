MS-13 gang member testifies as Victor Rodas trial continues

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The prosecution continues to present its case against Victor Rodas, one of the six people charged in connection with Raymond Wood's death. The 17-year-old's mutilated body was found in Bedford County last March.

Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jon Maddox returned to the stand Wednesday to talk about evidence found at the scene the night Wood's body was found at the scene.

Multiple pictures were shown to jurors of Wood's clothes and other items surrounding his body.

After Maddox, an admitted MS-13 gang member took the stand. His name is being withheld from jurors to protect his identity. The man is currently in federal custody and was brought in by U.S. marshals.

He talked about his prior gang activity before being arrested and discussed the culture and day-to-day activity of being a member of MS-13.



