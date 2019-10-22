Suspect identified in Bedford County convenience story burglary

LEFT: Picture of Jeffrey Todd Lynch, provided by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. RIGHT: Security images from the Red Rock Store burglary on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has identified the man it says broke into a Moneta convenience store early Monday morning.

The Sheriff's Office obtained arrest warrants for Jeffrey Todd Lynch, of Bedford, in connection with the burglary at Red Rock Store at 16463 Moneta Road, just east of Halesford Bridge.

Lynch arrived in a small dark blue SUV, broke into the store and stole merchandise, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Lynch's whereabouts or this burglary is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

