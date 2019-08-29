Beto O'Rourke making presidential campaign stops in Roanoke, Blacksburg this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke is returning to Virginia for his fourth visit to the state as a 2020 candidate.

His campaign will stop in Roanoke and Blacksburg on Friday and Charlottesville on Saturday.

O'Rourke will be at Wine Gourmet in Roanoke on Friday from 1-2:30 p.m.

Wine Gourmet is owned by Brian Powell, a candidate to represent Cave Spring on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. O'Rourke and Powell will be joined by other local Democratic candidates and elected officials.

O'Rourke will also be holding a town hall at Hancock Hall auditorium on Virginia Tech's campus Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m.

According to the BETO for America campaign, he is coming to visit communities impacted by "Trump's failed leadership.”

In a press release, his campaign said that O'Rourke will "continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots on how Trump’s recklessness and racism is harming the American people."

After his visits in Virginia, O'Rourke will travel to Pennsylvania.

