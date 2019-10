iStock/(aabejon)

ROANOKE, Va. - Country Cookin' is hoping to save parents from the scariest Halloween of all -- having to tell their kids they can't trick-or-treat because of weather.

That's why on Halloween, any kid dressed in a costume gets a free meal.

The promotion is limited to two kids, 10 and under, per paying adult.

