Virginia

Danville lifts burn ban while other local areas remain under ban

By Ashley Curtis - Digital Content Producer
iStock/klikk

ROANOKE, Va. - On Monday, Danville city officials announced that the citywide burn ban has been lifted.

City officials say recent rainfall has lowered the risk of a fire hazard.

More Headlines

Several local cities and counties have been under burn bans due to dry conditions across the region and drought in some areas.

The following areas remain under a burn ban:

  • Amherst County 
  • Botetourt County
  • Henry County 
  • Floyd County
  • Radford 
  • Rocky Mount
  • Wythe County 
  • Patrick County 
  • Montgomery County 
  • Franklin County 
  • Bland County 
  • Giles County

 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.