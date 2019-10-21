Danville lifts burn ban while other local areas remain under ban

ROANOKE, Va. - On Monday, Danville city officials announced that the citywide burn ban has been lifted.
City officials say recent rainfall has lowered the risk of a fire hazard.
Several local cities and counties have been under burn bans due to dry conditions across the region and drought in some areas.
The following areas remain under a burn ban:
- Amherst County
- Botetourt County
- Henry County
- Floyd County
- Radford
- Rocky Mount
- Wythe County
- Patrick County
- Montgomery County
- Franklin County
- Bland County
- Giles County
