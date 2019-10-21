Danville lifts burn ban while other local areas remain under ban

iStock/klikk

ROANOKE, Va. - On Monday, Danville city officials announced that the citywide burn ban has been lifted.

City officials say recent rainfall has lowered the risk of a fire hazard.

Several local cities and counties have been under burn bans due to dry conditions across the region and drought in some areas.

The following areas remain under a burn ban:

Amherst County

Botetourt County

Henry County

Floyd County

Radford

Rocky Mount

Wythe County

County Patrick County

Montgomery County

Franklin County

Bland County

Giles County

