Former Virginia Delegate Scott Taylor announces U.S. Senate bid

RICHMOND, Va. - A former Virginia delegate is throwing his hat into the ring to challenge incumbent Sen. Mark Warner for his seat in 2020.

Former U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor announced his intention to run Monday morning on "Fox & Friends."

“There’s a leadership crisis in Virginia, and almost daily, I am hearing voices for change in Virginia," said Taylor. "I hear them at that gas station, at restaurants, on the beach, everywhere I go…and their voices are getting louder. They call to me, they motivate me, and they make me realize - I’m not done serving. Not just yet”.

Taylor is a former Navy SEAL and Eastern Shore native who was deployed to Iraq after re-enlisting in the wake of 9/11.

Once he returned to the states, he became a real estate developer and went to Harvard with help from the G.I. bill before getting elected to the Virginia House of Delegates from 2014 to 2016 and then to U.S. Congress in 2016. While in Congress, he served on the House Appropriations committee as well as the Homeland Security, Military Construction/Veterans Affairs and Legislative Branch Subcommittees.

