Franklin County Animal Shelter looks forward to new shelter

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - The Franklin County Animal Shelter is getting crowded.

Cindy Brooks, manager of the animal shelter, says the facility is also getting worn down beyond repair.

“We have been putting Band-Aids on top of Band-Aids to the point that it's not repairable anymore,” Brooks said.

Katie Bittinger, administrative assistant of the animal shelter is pleased that a new shelter is in the works.

“It is going to open so many new possibilities to save animals in need. There are so many in our county in need of homes and medical treatment and somewhere to go,” Bittinger said.

Earlier this week, the board of supervisors voted to purchase a new property on State Street that would be more in line with the county's original budget.

The construction cost would be $1.53 million as opposed to its previous plan which was reaching more than $2 million.

Brooks believes the new animal shelter will dramatically help with their services.

“Our hope is to be able to provide a home for every animal in Franklin County,” Brooks said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.