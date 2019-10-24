Franklin

16 arrested on drug charges in Franklin County

32 drug-related indictments issued for 16 people

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on those using or distributing illegal drugs in the county.

On Oct. 15, the Sheriff's Office began serving 32 drug-related indictments handed up by a Franklin County grand jury against 16 people.

MUGSHOTS OF THOSE WHO WERE ARRESTED

The following 16 people have been arrested on the following charges:

  1. Randall Layne Stump, 36, of Ferrum, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  2. Shawn Delante Wright, 31, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  3. Jerry Lee Hodges, 59, of Ferrum, is charged with two counts of manufacturing marijuana and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
  4. Ethan Ryan Hundley, 26, of Glade Hill, is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance 
  5. Amanda Dawn Martinez, 39, of Glade Hill, is charged with distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance 
  6. Jeffrey Lynn Blankenship, 49, of Penhook, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with more than one pound of marijuana
  7. Shannon Lee Saari, 33, of Wirtz, is charged with two counts of distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  8. Randal Eugene Manley, 59, of Henry, is charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon
  9. Christopher Lyn Tolley, 43, of Rocky Mount, is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  10. Tiffany Michelle Hodges, 44, of Ferrum, is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  11. Lorrie Earlene Hicks, 23, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  12. Teresa Gayle Craighead, 42, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  13. Jerry Wayne Underwood, 34, of Callaway, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  14. Julie Lynn Law, 29, of Boones Mill, is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
  15. Amanda Elizabeth Harding, 29, of Huddleston, is charged with felony child endangerment, possession of ammunition by a felon and two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
  16. Mary Elizabeth Blankenship, 38, of Rocky Mount, is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substance

As a result of the arrests, deputies and investigators obtained and executed three additional search warrants.

Several additional felony and misdemeanor charges are pending as a result of the searches, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.