16 arrested on drug charges in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on those using or distributing illegal drugs in the county.

On Oct. 15, the Sheriff's Office began serving 32 drug-related indictments handed up by a Franklin County grand jury against 16 people.

The following 16 people have been arrested on the following charges:

Randall Layne Stump, 36, of Ferrum , is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Shawn Delante Wright, 31, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Jerry Lee Hodges, 59, of Ferrum , is charged with two counts of manufacturing marijuana and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana Ethan Ryan Hundley , 26, of Glade Hill, is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Amanda Dawn Martinez, 39, of Glade Hill, is charged with distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance Jeffrey Lynn Blankenship, 49, of Penhook , is charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with more than one pound of marijuana Shannon Lee Saari , 33, of Wirtz , is charged with two counts of distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance Randal Eugene Manley, 59, of Henry, is charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon Christopher Lyn Tolley , 43, of Rocky Mount, is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Tiffany Michelle Hodges, 44, of Ferrum , is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Lorrie Earlene Hicks, 23, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Teresa Gayle Craighead , 42, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Jerry Wayne Underwood, 34, of Callaway, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Julie Lynn Law, 29, of Boones Mill, is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance Amanda Elizabeth Harding, 29, of Huddleston , is charged with felony child endangerment, possession of ammunition by a felon and two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Mary Elizabeth Blankenship, 38, of Rocky Mount, is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substance

As a result of the arrests, deputies and investigators obtained and executed three additional search warrants.

Several additional felony and misdemeanor charges are pending as a result of the searches, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.