16 arrested on drug charges in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on those using or distributing illegal drugs in the county.
On Oct. 15, the Sheriff's Office began serving 32 drug-related indictments handed up by a Franklin County grand jury against 16 people.
MUGSHOTS OF THOSE WHO WERE ARRESTED
The following 16 people have been arrested on the following charges:
- Randall Layne Stump, 36, of Ferrum, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Shawn Delante Wright, 31, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Jerry Lee Hodges, 59, of Ferrum, is charged with two counts of manufacturing marijuana and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Ethan Ryan Hundley, 26, of Glade Hill, is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Amanda Dawn Martinez, 39, of Glade Hill, is charged with distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Jeffrey Lynn Blankenship, 49, of Penhook, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with more than one pound of marijuana
- Shannon Lee Saari, 33, of Wirtz, is charged with two counts of distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Randal Eugene Manley, 59, of Henry, is charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon
- Christopher Lyn Tolley, 43, of Rocky Mount, is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Tiffany Michelle Hodges, 44, of Ferrum, is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Lorrie Earlene Hicks, 23, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Teresa Gayle Craighead, 42, of Rocky Mount, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Jerry Wayne Underwood, 34, of Callaway, is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Julie Lynn Law, 29, of Boones Mill, is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Amanda Elizabeth Harding, 29, of Huddleston, is charged with felony child endangerment, possession of ammunition by a felon and two counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
- Mary Elizabeth Blankenship, 38, of Rocky Mount, is charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substance
As a result of the arrests, deputies and investigators obtained and executed three additional search warrants.
Several additional felony and misdemeanor charges are pending as a result of the searches, according to the Sheriff's Office.
