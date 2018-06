SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - A 17-year-old girl is recovering after she was shocked while in the water at Smith Mountain Lake.

The teen was quickly removed from the water by her 18-year-old boyfriend near the Gills Creek area Saturday, according to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Officials said the electricity came from aging wiring for a boat lift, a growing problem at the lake.

The teen was taken to the hospital and released.

