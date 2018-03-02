Bedford County man arrested for alleged meth possession

MONETA, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man at a traffic stop on suspicion of possessing meth with the intent to distribute.

Police say a deputy pulled over a blue Chevy Trailblazer near Smith Mountain Building Supply Friday morning after observing a suspended driver operating the SUV. During the traffic stop, the deputy searched the vehicle.

Police arrested the passenger of the vehicle, 46-year-old Grayson Hamlett of Moneta, Virginia, after allegedly finding a loaded handgun as well as several small bags of meth.

Hamlett faces charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug, and possession of marijuana. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.

Additional charges may be pending following results from the forensics lab. This is an ongoing investigation.

