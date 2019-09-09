One hospitalized after Saturday night shooting in Franklin County

FERRUM, Va. - Deputies are investigating after a reported shooting Saturday night in Ferrum, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 11 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about shots being fired in the 8000 block of Franklin Street.

While deputies were at the scene investigating, Franklin Memorial Hospital notified dispatchers that a patient arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.