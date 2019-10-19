One person dead after two car crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Va. - One person is dead after a two car crash in Franklin County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m Friday between Route 969 and Route 611.

According to Virginia state police, a Honda traveling west on Route 969, and crossed the center lines striking a Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Honda was identified as James Mathewws, 60 of Penhook, Virginia. Matthew was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

There is no information available on the driver of the Chevrolet at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

