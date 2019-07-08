Sheriff's Office investigating string of thefts from cars in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in Franklin County are asking for help identifying a man they want to talk with after a series of vehicle break-ins.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that between June 27 and 30, multiple cars were broken into on Stoneybrook Road and Chestnut Pointe Drive in the Burnt Chimney and Westlake areas.

Not only were cars broken into, but items left inside the vehicles were stolen.

These photographs are of a person wanted for questioning in relation to the break-ins.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.

