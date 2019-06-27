Two men arrested after alleged sexual assault at Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - Two men were arrested after an alleged sexual assault at Smith Mountain Lake earlier this week, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Sammy Hamadeh, 22, of Roanoke, has been charged with rape and Jorge Pena, 26, of Roanoke has been charged with accessory before the fact of a felony.

Deputies say they responded to Smith Mountain Lake Community Park on Tuesday after a woman reported a sexual assault. When they arrived, she told authorities that she had been raped and that the man ran into a wooded area near the beach.

The woman told authorities that two women and three men were reportedly at the park together drinking when, at some point, Hamadeh and Pena sexually assaulted her.

Hamadeh and Pena were arrested and are being held without bond. Pena is being held in Franklin County Jail and Hamadeh is being held in Western Virginia Regional Jail.

The sheriff's office is confident that this is an isolated incident.

