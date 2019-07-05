2 arrested, meth and 14 marijuana plants seized in Covington bust

COVINGTON, Va. - A man and woman face multiple drug-related charges after being arrested Friday morning in a home with meth and marijuana plants in Covington.

The Covington Police Department and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 807 North Pocahontas Ave in Covington where they found both meth and 14 mature marijuana plants.

In addition to seizing the drugs, authorities arrested Anthony Shane Davis, 42, and Rebecca Joy Britt, 43.

Additional charges against Davis and Britt are pending.

