Covington beats out California, Florida for drone command, control center

COVINGTON, Va. - A drone operations command and control center is coming to Covington.

Aeronyde Corporation, is an aerial informatics solutions provider focused on unmanned aerial vehicle-based data acquisition and machine learning analysis technologies.

Gov. Ralph Northam said the company's investment of $350,000 will create 25 new jobs in the city.

"Aeronyde Corporation's new facility in the city of Covington is a welcome addition to the Roanoke region's growing unmanned systems industry, which continues to create high-quality, 21st-century job opportunities for Virginia citizens," said Northam. "Our Commonwealth has the second-highest concentration of technology workers in the country and close proximity to major defense contractors in Washington, D.C., We are thrilled that Aeronyde has chosen Virginia as its launchpad for future innovation and have great confidence that the company will thrive in our Commonwealth."

The governor noted that Virginia successfully competed with California and Florida for the project.

"The city of Covington is excited to welcome Aeronyde Corporation to its Drone Zone facility," said Mayor Thomas Sibold, Jr. "We look forward to the added value and civic innovations yet to be realized through the utilization of new and emerging technologies like those of Aeronyde."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Covington and the Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation to secure the project for Virginia and will support Aeronyde's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

The company provides aerial informatics to the energy, infrastructure, agriculture and forestry, and public safety industries using a drone nesting system.

Aeronyde is one of only 14 companies in the U.S. approved by the Federal Aviation Administration for Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability.

