COVINGTON, Va. - Covington's police chief is leaving the job.

Chief Anthony Morgan Jr. has accepted another position out of state, according to Covington's city manager, Richard Douglas.

Morgan started in his role as chief in February 2018 after the previous police chief retired.

One big push Morgan made during his time with the department was community policing initiatives.

His last day will be February 8, according to Douglas.

