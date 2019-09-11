Two members of Natural Bridge Vol. Fire Dept. facing charges related to misuse of departmental funds

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Two members of the Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Dept. are facing charges, according to department officials.

Officials say the charges are related to the misuse of departmental funds and reportedly stem from irregularities found during a routine financial audit required by the county and an investigation by the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office.

The fire department has been cooperating with law enforcement. Authorities say responses to fire and EMS emergencies will continue normally.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue Chief Nathan Ramsey at 540-572-4213.

