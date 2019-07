LEXINGTON, Va. - A Lexington cat is one lucky feline, thanks to the Lexington Police Department.

Authorities received a call about a cat that had its head stuck in a storm drain.

Thanks to local residents, deputies and local veterinary staff, the traumatized kitty was freed and brought to Edgewater Animal Hospital in Buena Vista for further treatment.

