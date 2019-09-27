Police still seeking clues to find missing Buena Vista man

ROANOKE, Va.- - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead police to the whereabouts of a Buena Vista man. Thirty-year-old Chad Austin was last seen around the Panther Falls area of Amherst County on Memorial Day.

The investigation to date has led police to several dozen leads, and investigators are still asking for help from the public as they want to question several people who may have been in the area of Panther Falls the day Austin went missing.

"Any photos from anyone in that area, if we can take a look and see if we see anything in the background that we may be able to develop some more leads," said Lt. Waylon Miller.

Police say his parents are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.