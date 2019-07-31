Rockbridge Area Relief Association in need of children's books

LEXINGTON, Va. - A Rockbridge County food pantry is asking for donations of children's books.

The books are offered for free when children come through the food pantry, but the organization is running low.

A request for donations was put out on Facebook on Monday, and books have since been donated, but the organization says more are still needed.

"Anything that’s lightly loved, still in good condition," program manager Lindsey Perez said. "We had a wonderful volunteer build these shelves, so we’re able to feature them now. Our volunteers love being able to give the books out to the children as they come through.”

The pantry goes through about 1,000 children’s books a year.

Books can be dropped off any time teh pantry is open.

