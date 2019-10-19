20 people arrested so far in roundup of drug, firearm offenders in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Amherst County authorities have arrested 20 people so far in a roundup of people who were indicted on Oct. 8 on drug and firearm offenses, among other charges.

They were indicted on at least 70 charges.

The operation focused on "identifying street-level distributors, determining their sources of supply and then targeting them for prosecution," according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

VIEW GALLERY OF MUGSHOTS

The following people have been arrested as of Oct. 18:

William Amato , 34, of Rustburg , was arrested on one count of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II.

, 34, of , was arrested on one count of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II. Timothy Birch, 33, of Monroe, was arrested on one count of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II.

Christopher Bush, 45, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II.

Jeffrey Dodgion , 20, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of distribution of marijuana ½ ounce to < 5lbs , two counts of possession of cocaine Schedule I or II, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug.

, 20, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of distribution of marijuana ½ ounce to < , two counts of possession of cocaine Schedule I or II, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug. Atha Dunn, 36, of Madison Heights, was arrested on four counts of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II.

Dunn, 36, of Madison Heights, was arrested on four counts of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II. Chase Goin , 27, of Madison Heights, was arrested on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II.

, 27, of Madison Heights, was arrested on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II. Carmen Irby , 31, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of distribution of Heroin Schedule I or II, one count of possession/sale/secrete unlawful chemical compound.

, 31, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of distribution of Heroin Schedule I or II, one count of possession/sale/secrete unlawful chemical compound. Daniel Lips, 42, of Madison Heights, was arrested on three counts of distribution methamphetamine Schedule I or II.

Brittany Nicole Mabry, 28 of Madison Heights arrested on one count of prisoner possession/sale/secrete unlawful chemical compound.

Bridgett Martin, 32, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine Schedule I or II, one count of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II.

William Martin, 30, of Monroe, was arrested on one count of conspiracy to distribute 10 grams or more of methamphetamine, 20 grams or more mix, one count of distribution of 10 grams or more of methamphetamine less than 20 grams, one count of gross, wanton, or reckless care of a child.

Kristy Ratliff, 34, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of prisoner possession/sale/secrete unlawful chemical compound.

Hunter Shaw, 20, of Amherst, was arrested on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II, one count of distribution methamphetamine quantity 10 grams or more or 20 grams or more mix, one count of possession of stolen firearm.

Victoria Sumpolec , 25, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of prisoner/sale/secrete unlawful chemical compound.

, 25, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of prisoner/sale/secrete unlawful chemical compound. Ashley Thornton, 36, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of prisoner/sale/secrete unlawful compound.

Christopher Torrents, 28, of Madison Heights, was arrested on three counts of distribution of heroin Schedule I or II.

Jonathan Ward, 25, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II.​​​​​​​

Cordaro Wade, 22, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of distribution of cocaine Schedule I or II and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drug.

Wade, 22, of Madison Heights, was arrested on one count of distribution of cocaine Schedule I or II and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drug. Madeline Young, 20, of Washington Crossing, PA, arrested on two counts of distribution of Lisdexamfetamine Schedule I or II.

Schedule I or II. William White, 46, of Brookneal , arrested on one count of conspiracy of distribution of methamphetamine Schedule I or II.

VIEW GALLERY OF MUGSHOTS

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.