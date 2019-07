AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is looking to lease a site in the Brockman Industrial Park in Amherst County for two years to store equipment and transport workers.

A public hearing will take place on Aug 14 at 7 p.m.

The ACP is a $7 billion project that, once complete, will run 600 miles through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

About 30 miles of the pipeline will run through Nelson County.

