Celebrate 84 years of Texas Inn with 84 cent hot dogs and hamburgers all day Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg favorite is turning 84 on Wednesday.

To celebrate the occasion, Texas Inn, or the "T Room," is selling 84 cent hot dogs and hamburgers at both the downtown and Cornerstone Street locations.

Both locations are open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.

In addition to the 84th anniversary, the restaurant is celebrating its first full year under new ownership.

But, because all good things must come to an end, there is a limit of three special hot dogs and hamburgers per customer.

The Texas Inn (formerly Texas Tavern) has served more than seven million customers, 15 at a time on those legendary bar stools.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.