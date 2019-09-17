Dream job alert: Get paid $1,300, win prizes to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. - Do you have what it takes?

One courageous scary movie buff could get a dream job opportunity -- and make $1,300.

USDish.com is looking for one scary movie fan to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween.

In return, you'll get $1,300 and a "Stephen King survival kit" that includes a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card and a Fitbit to "track to just how badly those jump scares get you."

USDish.com calls this the "scariest social experiment of the season."

Applications are open now through Oct. 15.

To apply, fill out an application here. You'll have to tell them why you want to be "tortured" this way, in 200 words or less. They want to know how you like to celebrate Halloween and any other information that makes you the perfect candidate.

Here are the 13 movies you'll have to watch:

"Carrie" (original or 2013 remake)

"Children of the Corn"

"Christine"

"Creepshow"

"Cujo"

"Dreamcatcher"

"It" (original or 2017 remake)

"The Mist"

"Pet Sematary" (original or 2019 remake)

"Salem's Lot"

"The Shining"

"Thinner"

